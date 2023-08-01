Oracle: A Promising Stock with Support at Key Levels

Oracle is a large-cap software stock that has recently found support at its 21-day exponential moving average. The stock is also showing potential support at its 10-week moving average, making it a possible opportunity for investors.

The shares have dipped slightly to 116.58, but it reached a record high in mid-June due to the growing interest in artificial intelligence workloads on its cloud-computing network. In fact, Oracle stock has gained an impressive 43% in 2023 and currently holds a buy point of 127.54 from a flat base.

Analysts believe that Oracle’s cloud business, particularly the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), has been a significant driver of growth. The company’s ongoing cost-cutting efforts and the expansion of OCI are expected to improve margins, leading to increased investor confidence. As OCI continues to grow and AI workloads become more prevalent, analysts suggest that Oracle’s stock should receive a valuation that is in line with its industry peers.

In addition to its focus on cloud computing, Oracle has also made strategic acquisitions to strengthen its position in the market. The acquisition of health care giant Cerner in 2022, along with the previous acquisition of NetSuite in 2016, has expanded Oracle’s offerings in enterprise resource planning software.

Oracle’s strong performance in the cloud market and its potential for growth have led to positive technical ratings. The company has a Composite Rating of 90, indicating that it outperforms 90% of stocks in terms of fundamental and technical criteria. Furthermore, it has a Relative Strength Rating of 92, which shows its strong price performance compared to other stocks in the market.

Analysts project a nearly 10% earnings growth for Oracle in fiscal 2024, with revenue expected to grow by 8%. Despite its large debt load, Oracle still has substantial stock buyback authorization, demonstrating its commitment to shareholder value.

Overall, Oracle is a stock to watch for investors looking for potential opportunities in the software industry. Its strong position in the cloud market, strategic acquisitions, and positive technical ratings suggest that it has the potential for continued growth in the future.