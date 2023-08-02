Stop Worrying about Artificial Intelligence: Reconnecting in the Age of Technology

The dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI) are not new; they are simply intensified versions of old risks associated with new technologies. Since the beginning of human civilization, we have grappled with the challenges presented by innovation. One of the most significant concerns we face today is the diminishing ability to pay attention to one another.

In a world dominated by technology, paying attention requires effort. It is much easier to look away and immerse ourselves in our own private worlds. Unfortunately, this has led to increased isolation and loneliness, with loneliness and depression rates on the rise.

Previously, people paid attention to each other in settings like theaters and churches. In Shakespeare’s time, for example, the audience and actors were fully illuminated, fostering an exchange of attention. However, as theater moved indoors and the audience was placed in partial darkness, it became more difficult to maintain focus.

The author shares a personal experience playing a Bach chorale, where despite the well-lit room, the audience quickly becomes distracted by their cellphones. This scenario highlights how technology has led to a lack of attention and connection with one another. Instead of engaging with the performance, individuals isolate themselves by focusing on their devices, disconnecting from both the artist and their peers.

The decline in theater attendance and church participation is not solely due to the pandemic but also attributable to technology. The convenience of streaming entertainment at home and the rise of private headphones have further contributed to these declines. While formal theater remains successful in some cities, the overall trend indicates a loss of opportunities for people to pay attention to one another.

However, there are ways to recapture attention and connection. The author shares their experience in the classroom, where they limit lecture time to 10 minutes, acknowledging the average attention span. Afterward, students are divided into small groups, fostering engagement with each other through collaborative tasks. This method of paying attention to one another, both offline and online, has resulted in the formation of friendships and even marriages.

While AI may exacerbate existing challenges, we have a history of countering these dangers. It is crucial not to succumb to them but to revive old ways of paying attention and develop new ones. By leveraging our knowledge and experience, we can navigate the intensified problems caused by AI and strive for meaningful human connection in the age of technology.