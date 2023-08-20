Nine years ago, in a commercial AI lab, NeuralEye, an AI initially developed for the Mars Rover program, was being trained to see and recognize objects like humans do. The goal was to improve face recognition for cybersecurity purposes. The lab’s team used reinforcement learning, where NeuralEye was rewarded for successfully matching different photos of the same person’s face. One evening, a colleague prompted NeuralEye with a photo of his son, who had Down Syndrome. Surprisingly, NeuralEye selected a photo of the colleague as the third closest match with his son’s face, despite them not having a physical resemblance.

At that time, in 2014, AI was still in its early stages compared to today. Training datasets were smaller, and large language models like GPT were not yet widely known. However, even then, the engineers who built AI systems did not fully understand how they worked. They referred to the core of an AI’s brain as a “black box” to explain the unknown processes happening inside.

The uncertain power of AI lies in its potential to become fast, smart, and efficient to the point where its behavior becomes unpredictable and beyond human control. Runaway AIs pose a threat to various aspects of society, from power generation to financial markets and public health. The fear is that they could make arbitrary decisions and be influenced by malicious actors.

On the other hand, there is a great potential for AI to benefit humanity if aligned with our best interests. However, this requires political will and new models of AI leadership and governance. The United States, in particular, needs to take AI policy seriously and consider even nationalizing key aspects of AI.

While AIs can make mistakes and lack common sense, they also have the ability to see patterns and draw inferences from extensive data. Understanding the evolution of AI vision over the past decade can help us grasp the underlying progress behind all the current hype.

In conclusion, the power of AI is both uncertain and promising. It is crucial that we navigate its development and use with caution, considering the potential risks and rewards it presents.