Advances in Technology and the Tension Between Independence and Interdependence for Disabled Users

I recently visited a local Mexican restaurant with my family, the first time since the start of the pandemic. As my vision deteriorated due to retinitis pigmentosa, I realized with dismay that I could no longer read the menu boards. All the text below the headings appeared indecipherable.

Technology has the power to provide independence for disabled users, and it has never been more pronounced than today. A new category of technology called “visual interpreters” has emerged for the blind. Apps like Be My Eyes allow blind users to connect their phone’s camera to the screen of a sighted volunteer who can provide assistance through a voice call.

Advances in machine vision, including powerful image-recognition capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI), are further enhancing visual interpreters. Be My Eyes released a beta version of a service called Virtual Volunteer, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. This AI can now read descriptions of images, including expiration dates and package sizes, providing valuable information for blind users.

However, there are pitfalls in relying solely on AI. OpenAI’s Virtual Volunteer made mistakes, such as incorrectly describing a remote control and recommending inaccurate recipe ideas. Additionally, blurring faces in uploaded photos limited the social utility of the Virtual Volunteer for blind users.

The vast visual world of information remains inaccessible to blind individuals. Universal technological solutions are necessary, but they cannot be the only path forward. Machine-vision bots that automatically describe online images still produce variable results. Hiring human accessibility experts to design websites with disability in mind from the beginning, rather than relying solely on AI-generated solutions, is suggested as a better approach.

While technology can enhance independence, there is undeniable value in interdependence. During my restaurant visit, instead of using my phone, I asked my son to read the taco options to me. This shared experience with a loved one was far more enjoyable than relying solely on assistive devices. Independence is vital for disabled individuals, but the exchange of ideas and abilities through interdependence creates a meaningful connection.

In conclusion, technology provides an unprecedented era of independence for disabled users. However, the tension between independence and interdependence highlights the importance of human interaction and shared experiences. Striking a balance between the two can lead to a more inclusive and empowering future for disabled individuals.