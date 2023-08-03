Addressing the Need for Concrete Action on AI Regulation

US Senator Chuck Schumer has presented the SAFE Innovation Framework, which outlines five central policy objectives for AI regulation. However, critics argue that it lacks detail and postpones action. Several principles and codes have been released by governments and organizations worldwide to address AI risks, including those from the United Nations, the UK government, and the US Department of Defense.

Despite the increasing call for AI regulation, governments have primarily focused on principles rather than laws. The challenge lies in implementing concrete actions. AI is already widely used, not only in expected areas like social media and travel, but also in unexpected fields such as policing and public benefits.

AI has implications for various areas of law and policy, ranging from telecommunications to financial regulation. A multidisciplinary approach that includes lawyers, computer scientists, ethicists, political scientists, and engineers is necessary to effectively address these challenges.

Determining accountability in the AI ecosystem is another key issue. Algorithm developers, as well as the financial companies that use these algorithms, could be held responsible for any harm caused to consumers. The question of regulation also extends to auditors of algorithms, with calls for independent auditors to adhere to standards.

Transparency is a recurring theme in ethical AI principles. The explainability challenge of AI highlights the need for AI systems to better explain their decision-making processes. Technical solutions for this challenge are still in development stages.

Transparency could also be mandated in disclosing the data inputs used to train algorithms. This approach is found in the proposed European AI Act. Enabling transparency can benefit governments and users in analyzing biases and assumptions.

In conclusion, there is a strong need for concrete action on AI regulation. Governments and organizations must work towards implementing effective regulations, addressing accountability, and promoting transparency for the responsible development and use of AI technology.