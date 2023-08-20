The Concerns and Limitations of Voluntary Commitments in AI Development

Representatives from prominent tech companies such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI recently met with President Joe Biden’s administration to discuss safe and responsible AI technology. The White House released a document emphasizing the principles of safety, security, and trust as essential in shaping the future of AI.

However, it is concerning that the document lacks official signs, such as standardized formatting, letterhead, authorship, and source. Moreover, voluntary commitments proposed by companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft may not hold much weight considering their track record of navigating around established laws and bending rules to their advantage. Incidents such as Google and Amazon’s union-busting efforts, Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, and Microsoft and OpenAI’s alleged copyright violations highlight the challenges regulators face in enforcing existing mandatory laws.

One major issue with voluntary commitments is the variability in interpretation and implementation. Companies may choose to interpret and implement these commitments in different ways, especially when adhering strictly to them could be financially disadvantageous. The international nature of AI development further complicates matters because compliance with these commitments could impact a company’s competitive position.

Addressing these issues requires a coordinated global effort. The White House consulted with several countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, and the United Kingdom, indicating a desire to create an international front in tackling AI challenges. However, history has shown that international agreements on matters with significant economic implications often result in rhetoric rather than action. The example of the Paris climate accord emphasizes this point, as global efforts to combat climate change have been hindered by competing interests of major emitters like the US and China.

The absence of China, the US’s major technological competitor, in the White House’s consultations raises questions about whether the US and its allies will commit to guidelines that other nations choose not to adopt. Voluntary commitments in the case of AI can provide false assurance, giving the illusion of safety and security while existing issues persist. Companies with problematic records might exploit the competitive landscape with China as an excuse to disregard their voluntary commitments.

Therefore, a critical approach is necessary when it comes to voluntary commitments. Instead, there is a need for more comprehensive and internationally inclusive solutions that involve monitoring, evaluation, and sanctions for non-compliance by both companies and countries.