Artificial Intelligence’s Achilles’ Heel: Media Issues

It took only eight months for ChatGPT and other generative AI models to face a major setback. While concerns about AI’s impact on humanity have been raised, the Achilles’ heel for AI seems to lie in media-related issues.

Copyright is one of the prominent challenges. Models like ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, and Meta’s Llama are large language models that rely on scanning vast amounts of data, including copyrighted material. With social media companies demanding payment and restricting access to their content, the legality of scanning copyrighted material for generative AI’s output is being questioned. Copyright lawsuits have been filed against OpenAI and Meta, with comedian Sarah Silverman joining a class-action suit claiming copyright infringement.

OpenAI’s scanning of giant book repositories called Books1 and Books2 has also attracted legal challenges. Authors Paul Tremblay and Mona Awad have sued OpenAI, alleging that ChatGPT summarized their books by scanning them. Similar concerns have been raised by artists who accuse Stability AI of using their libraries to generate AI-generated images.

In addition to copyright issues, defamation liability poses a threat. Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act protects social media companies and cloud services from liability for the content hosted on their platforms. However, tools like ChatGPT don’t fall under this protection, potentially making them liable for defamation.

AI’s Achilles’ heel being media-related challenges highlights the complexities surrounding copyright and liability in the digital age. As lawsuits unfold, the legal landscape regarding AI and media use will be shaped, potentially impacting the future development and use of generative AI models.