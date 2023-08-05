Idaho Should Consider Creating an Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council

Earlier this summer, there was news about significant advances in artificial intelligence. ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, gained 100 million active users within two months of its launch late last year. In recent months, the service has been receiving over 1.5 billion site visits every month. However, along with this explosive growth and interest in AI, there have been concerns and criticisms.

Issues such as the protection of privacy, misuse of intellectual property, and the potential for AI to go “rogue” have raised questions about how AI should fit into our world. To address these concerns, the Texas legislature passed a bill in its 2023 session, creating an Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council. This council has the authority to study and monitor AI technology developed, employed, or procured by Texas state agencies. The aim is to safeguard privacy and basic civil liberties.

Considering the importance of these issues, Idaho should also consider adopting a similar approach in its upcoming 2024 session. By creating an Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council, Idaho can effectively address the potential risks and challenges associated with AI and ensure the protection of privacy and civil liberties.

This council would have the responsibility to study and monitor AI technology used by state agencies in Idaho. It would help in developing guidelines and policies to ensure ethical and responsible use of AI. Additionally, the council would stay updated on the latest developments in AI and recommend any necessary regulations or legislation to protect the interests of the people of Idaho.

With the rapid advancements in AI and its increasing presence in various sectors, it is crucial for states to proactively address the concerns and potential risks associated with this technology. By establishing an Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council, Idaho can take a proactive and informed approach towards harnessing the benefits of AI while safeguarding privacy and civil liberties.