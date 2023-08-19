The Impact of AI on Music Production

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the landscape of music production, raising concerns about the future role of human musicians. This article explores three ways in which AI is transforming music creation.

Firstly, AI is capable of composing songs. Various programs can generate music based on user prompts, learning from extensive databases of existing music to create new content in a similar style. For example, Boomy allows nonmusicians to generate music and earn money by uploading the AI-generated tracks to platforms like Spotify. However, this can lead to copyright infringement and deprive human artists of royalties. Streaming services like Spotify have an incentive to develop their own AI music-generation technology, ultimately reducing the involvement of human musicians in the music-making process.

Secondly, AI is revolutionizing the mixing and mastering process. Apps powered by machine learning, such as Landr and iZotope’s Neutron, can analyze tracks, balance audio levels, and remove noise. These technologies streamline production, allowing musicians and producers to focus on creative aspects while leaving technical tasks to AI. While they may reduce the workload for professional mixers and producers, they also enable musicians to create professional-sounding tracks independently, without the need for costly audio engineers.

Lastly, AI can reproduce instrumental and vocal sounds. Tone transfer algorithms enable the transformation of one instrument’s sound into another, as demonstrated by Thai musician Yaboi Hanoi’s song that incorporated the sounds of traditional Thai instruments. Vocaloid software also allows users to produce realistic human vocal tracks with interchangeable voices. Although this technology offers diverse opportunities for musicians and producers, it also diminishes the need for instrumentalists in recorded tracks.

In addition to these advancements, concerns arise regarding AI’s potential for cultural appropriation. Large datasets used by AI programs, like the “Million Song Dataset,” increase the likelihood of unintentionally generating tracks that borrow from or imitate cultural elements or specific artists too closely. Current copyright laws are insufficient to address these issues, leading to uncertainties about accountability for any offenses.

As AI continues to shape the music industry, it is important to consider the implications it has for musicians and the authenticity of musical creation.