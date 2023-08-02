Hollywood Unions Caught in a Strike over Artificial Intelligence

The ongoing strike by Hollywood unions has taken an unexpected turn as they try to cover up their earlier mistakes. Faced with a faltering strike that is likely to result in a negative outcome for everyone involved, the unions have now turned their attention to artificial intelligence (AI) as a way to raise the stakes. AI, barely mentioned in the lead-up to the strike, has become a hot topic among union members.

However, in the real world, writers, including those in Hollywood, have already been using AI to increase their productivity. Actors also see the use of their digital likenesses as a way to boost their earnings without actually having to be on set. They are also excited about the potential for new interactive opportunities that this technology offers.

The claim made by the unions that studios are demanding perpetual digital rights to low-paid extras is misleading. In reality, the studios are only seeking digital rights related to the specific show or movie that the extras were paid to appear in. This exaggeration by the unions underscores the weakness of their case.

The strike itself is also plagued by division among union members. Most members earn less than $10,000 a year and have little practical use for the union. On the other hand, high-profile actors like Bryan Cranston negotiate their own terms through agents and have little need for the union’s support. This disparity in interests weakens the solidarity among union members.

The decision to launch the strike at a time when studios were already desperate to cut costs and reduce streaming losses was a poor one. Analysts now predict that the strike will result in permanently lower content costs for studios. This outcome only further undermines the union’s position.

The actors’ demand for a 20% increase in minimum pay over three years is in direct conflict with the studios’ offer of 13%. Both sides believe they are right, but this is a typical business negotiation, not a one-time deal. Ultimately, actors, writers, and studios rely on each other to maintain a thriving industry that benefits everyone involved.

The unions’ attempt to use AI as a smokescreen to mask their failed strike is unlikely to succeed in the long run. The strike is a flawed endeavor that exposes the unions’ lack of understanding of their own interests and the dynamics of the industry.