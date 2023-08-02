Artificial Intelligence Startups on the Verge of Market Transformation

Artificial intelligence (AI) has primarily benefited tech giants like Google and Facebook, but this may soon change. While AI has had tremendous value in various applications, it hasn’t brought about a market transformation similar to previous technological advancements like the internet or mobile.

Startups that utilize AI have faced economic challenges. The value a company derives from AI diminishes over time, requiring continuous investment. Startups struggle to maintain growth and differentiate themselves from traditional approaches. Consequently, AI’s primary value has been in improving existing operations for established companies with sufficient resources.

Earlier-generation AI startups often face failure due to what is known as the AI mediocrity spiral. To ensure accuracy in their AI-based applications, companies initially hire humans to perform tasks that they hope AI will eventually automate. As the company focuses on growth and securing investment, they continue to hire more people instead of investing in automation. By the time they’re ready for substantial growth, the organization is heavily reliant on human labor, making scalability difficult.

However, this scenario may not apply to the current wave of generative AI applications, such as ChatGPT and the foundation models that power them, like GPT-4. These applications show promising use cases in existing markets, with substantial improvements in time, cost, and performance. The technology has experienced rapid adoption and is potentially the start of a significant market transformation.

One reason for this success is that accuracy isn’t crucial for many applications. In generating images or engaging user interactions, the key is appealing to or entertaining the user rather than being factually correct. Additionally, generative AI is enabling uses that were previously impossible for computers, from companionship to therapeutic art communities. While we don’t fully understand the implications and best products for these behaviors, millions of users have already shown a willingness to pay for them.

This presents an opportunity for generative AI startups to grow alongside users, while established companies can focus on integrating AI into their existing business models. Industries with intensive workloads, such as law, medicine, computer programming, design, and entertainment, can benefit from large language models and save costs without replacing human labor.

For instance, the task of creating an image for marketing content or a movie poster can be done using AI models like Stable Diffusion at significantly lower costs and faster turnarounds compared to hiring a graphic designer or a photographer.

The advancements in generative AI have the potential to revolutionize various industries, and startups in this field have a promising future ahead.