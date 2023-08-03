Artificial Intelligence Startups Poised for Market Transformation

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been highly valuable in various applications for major tech companies like Google and Facebook. However, until now, AI has not sparked a market transformation like the emergence of the internet or mobile technology. This may be about to change.

Although AI has incredible capabilities, it hasn’t been financially feasible for startups to fully utilize it. The value gained from AI diminishes over time, requiring continuous investment. Startups struggle to maintain growth and differentiate themselves from traditional methods. As a result, AI has primarily benefited established companies with resources for significant investment.

A common problem for earlier-generation AI startups, known as the AI mediocrity spiral, involves a few key factors. To achieve accuracy, the company hires humans initially to perform tasks that they hope AI will automate in the future. Early investors prioritize growth over margins, leading to further human hiring instead of automation investment. This creates a business with high initial growth but low margins, making scalability difficult.

However, this situation appears to be changing with generative AI applications such as ChatGPT and the foundation models powering them, like GPT-4. These applications are already demonstrating significant improvements in time, cost, and performance in existing markets. The technology’s rapid adoption could mark the start of a new era comparable to the microchip or the internet.

One reason for this is that accuracy is not critical for many applications. Whether generating images or engaging in conversation, the goal is to appeal to or engage the user, rather than being objectively correct. In other cases, like assisting developers in writing code, human feedback is essential to improve the AI-generated answers.

Generative AI is also enabling uses previously impossible for computers, from companionship to therapeutic art communities. While the outcomes and best products are still emerging, millions of users are already willing to pay for these new behaviors.

This presents an opportunity for generative AI startups to grow alongside users, while established companies can integrate the technology into their existing business lines. Industries with established and expensive workloads, such as law, medicine, programming, design, and entertainment, can benefit from large language models that perform complex tasks while still needing human expertise.

For instance, using an open-source model like Stable Diffusion, companies can generate marketing images or movie posters at a minimal cost and time investment, compared to hiring graphic designers or photographers.

In conclusion, the current wave of generative AI applications holds great potential for market transformation. Startups have the opportunity to evolve alongside users, while established players can leverage the technology in their existing industries. The economic benefits of generative AI are significant, particularly in sectors with high workloads and costs.