Opera for iOS Introduces Aria, an AI Assistant

Opera has announced the integration of its AI product, Aria, into the Opera web browser app for iOS. Developed in collaboration with OpenAI, Aria has already garnered over 1 million users on Opera for desktop and Opera for Android. With this latest update, Aria is now available on all major platforms including Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS.

Users can choose to opt in to experience Aria’s intelligent insights and ideas, as well as its responsive voice commands. To use Aria, users must log into their Opera account or create a new account within the app.

Aria is built on Opera’s Composer infrastructure and utilizes OpenAI’s GPT technology. Composer enables Aria to connect with multiple AI models and expand its capabilities in search and AI services. Future plans include further development in generative AI and other exciting features to be revealed at a later date.

Similar to other AI search companions, Opera for iOS features a chatbot-like interface, allowing users to ask questions and receive responses without having to search the web. Aria can be accessed through the “more” menu in the Opera iOS app, and users also have the option to use voice commands by tapping the microphone button.

The introduction of Aria has had a positive impact on Opera’s metrics, with increased user engagement and total time spent on the browser. Opera co-CEO Lin Song praised the early adoption and engagement with Aria, highlighting the lift in searches and pageviews per session.

In addition to Aria, Opera for iOS offers other helpful features such as built-in ad blocking, a free VPN, tracking prevention, a crypto wallet, and private browsing support. The browser is available as a free download.