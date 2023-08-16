Opera’s Aria AI assistant now available on iOS

Opera has announced that its Aria AI assistant is now available on iOS after launching on desktop in June. Aria, developed in partnership with OpenAI, has already gained over a million users on desktop and Android platforms. Similar to Microsoft’s Bing Copilot and Google’s Search Generative Experience, Aria can answer questions and provide contextual information related to active web pages. It utilizes OpenAI’s GPT API along with Opera’s Composer architecture for real-time web results.

To use Aria, users will need to have an Opera account, but enrollment is not mandatory. Users can choose to opt in for Aria’s AI services based on their preferences. Once activated, Aria offers intelligent insights, innovative ideas, and responsive voice commands. On the Opera iOS app, Aria can be accessed from the “more” menu, located as the far right tab on the bottom.

Apart from the AI assistant, Opera for iOS also includes features such as a built-in ad blocker and support for Apple Intelligent Tracking Prevention, which limits cross-site tracking. The browser also provides a built-in VPN service that users can utilize for free.

The updated Opera app with Aria is now available in 180 countries, including the United States and the European Union.