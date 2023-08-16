Opera Integrates AI Assistant Aria into iOS Browser

Opera, the well-known browser maker, has announced the successful integration of its AI assistant, Aria, into the iOS version of the browser. This move makes Aria available on all major platforms for the first time. The company stated that Aria has already gained significant traction, boasting one million users to date.

Aria is an AI assistant developed through a collaboration with OpenAI. Its integration allows users to access the extensive language models provided by OpenAI without the need for a separate user account. However, an Opera account is required to utilize Aria. The AI assistant also utilizes Opera’s Composer architecture to provide real-time web results, enhancing its responses with live information.

Functioning similarly to other chatbots such as ChatGPT and Bing, Aria accepts natural-language queries and delivers plain-English results within a few seconds. It can generate code snippets for popular programming languages such as C++, Java, JS, and Python, as well as its own algorithms for data searching and sorting. Aria can even create machine learning code through libraries like TensorFlow and scikit-learn.

Opera emphasizes that Aria is not enabled by default, and users must activate it to access its features. The company highlights that user autonomy is a priority in the AI experience within the Opera browser.

In addition to integrating Aria, Opera on iOS offers integration with Apple Intelligent Tracking Prevention to reduce third-party tracking cookies. It also includes a built-in VPN service for enhanced browsing security.

As one of the first browsers to integrate AI technology across major platforms, Opera has further solidified its position as a browser innovator. While it may not be the pioneer in offering AI assistants (Microsoft includes the Bing AI chatbot in Edge), Opera sets itself apart by offering this integration on various platforms.

The Aria-enabled version of Opera for iOS is now available. Users can enjoy its features for free, with an Opera account required for the AI capabilities.