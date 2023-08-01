Worldcoin: Combining Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency

Worldcoin is a unique project that aims to combine artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency. The goal is to create a global network of digital identities, particularly in a world where AI robots are becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from humans. Users of the service can create digital credentials by scanning their irises through a device called an “orb.” This creates a World ID, which functions as a form of “proof of personhood” without disclosing personal data.

The project is also associated with a cryptocurrency called Worldcoin, which is used to reward individuals who participate in scanning their irises or supporting the project. It is important to note that Worldcoin tokens are not available in the US. The Worldcoin Foundation is listed as the steward of the technology, though the organizers stress that it has no owners or shareholders and that token holders will have a say in the project’s direction. The project is also affiliated with a tech company called Tools for Humanity Corp., which aims to facilitate a more just economic system.

Worldcoin has garnered significant attention due to its connection to two popular financial trends: AI and crypto. As AI becomes more prevalent, the World ID system can help distinguish between humans and AI-powered software. Furthermore, the involvement of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and a co-founder of the popular ChatGPT chatbot service, has generated excitement about the project’s potential.

However, Worldcoin has faced controversy and scrutiny. One concern is that the project issues tokens as compensation to participants outside the US and other excluded countries. The project has also faced criticism for deceptive and exploitative practices in attracting participants. Additionally, it is being scrutinized in Europe for its collection of biometric data, which may violate privacy laws. Security issues, such as the theft of login credentials and black-market sales of World IDs, have also arisen.

Despite these challenges, Worldcoin has registered over 2.1 million people and created digital identities for them. The associated cryptocurrency has experienced fluctuations in price, but it still maintains a market capitalization of $267 million as of July 31.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI and a co-founder of Worldcoin, is a seasoned entrepreneur with experience in leading organizations like Y Combinator and investments in various successful startups.

Worldcoin tokens are not available in the US and other countries due to regulatory uncertainty surrounding cryptocurrencies. US regulators and lawmakers have yet to establish clear guidelines on which coins are classified as securities.

Overall, Worldcoin represents an innovative venture that seeks to harness the power of AI and crypto to create a global network of digital identities.