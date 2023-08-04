AI.com Changes Ownership, Now Leads to xAI Website

It seems that the domain AI.com has once again changed hands, this time leading to the website of Elon Musk’s newly formed AI company, xAI. Earlier this year, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman apparently bought the domain, but now it has been redirected to Musk’s venture. The exact details of the ownership transfer remain unknown.

Short domains like AI.com are highly valuable and often come with a hefty price tag. Considering Musk’s interest in securing domains with a single letter, such as X.ai and X.com, it is reasonable to speculate that he may have acquired AI.com as well. Given his previous conflicts with Altman and OpenAI, this move could be seen as a strategic maneuver or a playful jab at his former colleagues.

Altman and Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, have had a strained relationship since Musk’s departure from the company in 2018. Musk has openly criticized OpenAI’s shift from a non-profit organization to a for-profit enterprise. Furthermore, he has expressed discontent with the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, calling it “woke” and teasing the development of an anti-“woke” AI.

The recent acquisition of AI.com could be viewed as a continuation of Musk’s posturing and his desire to assert xAI’s presence in the AI landscape. By rebranding AI.com to represent his company, Musk aims to solidify xAI as a key player in the artificial intelligence domain.

However, the success of this strategic move remains uncertain. Musk’s track record with past business ventures under the ‘X’ brand has been inconsistent. Nevertheless, the purchase of AI.com holds symbolic and practical value by associating xAI with artificial intelligence and attracting users familiar with the previous redirect to ChatGPT.

It will be interesting to see how this domain acquisition plays out for Musk and xAI in the evolving landscape of AI technology.