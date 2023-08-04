OpenAI Enhances ChatGPT with New Features

OpenAI is making strides in refining and improving its artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, with its latest round of updates. These updates are aimed at enhancing the user experience and making conversations with the bot smoother and more productive.

One of the new features is the introduction of suggested prompts to help users generate ideas and foster creativity. When users open ChatGPT, they are greeted with these prompts, making it less intimidating to start a conversation. Additionally, the virtual assistant now includes follow-up questions and responses to maintain a natural flow of discussion, simulating the back-and-forth rhythm of human conversation.

OpenAI’s decision to implement these features makes sense, as they have already proven to be useful in the GPT-powered version of Microsoft Bing. The inclusion of guardrails in the conversation also helps prevent the bot from giving strange responses while encouraging longer and more engaging interactions.

For Plus subscribers who are willing to pay $20 per month, OpenAI offers full integration with the advanced GPT-4 model. Previously, users would default back to the less capable GPT-3.5 model after logging out. While the older model is quicker, the new version is more advanced.

OpenAI is working on making its subscription service more appealing by adding new functionalities on top of GPT-4. These upgrades are exclusive to paid subscribers, distinguishing them from the free-to-use Google Bard and Anthropic Claude AI.

Power users now have the ability to upload multiple files, allowing ChatGPT to synthesize insights from various datasets. The Code Interpreter beta also enables programmers to leverage ChatGPT’s capabilities for analyzing complex codebases.

While competition in the chatbot domain is growing with Google’s Bard and Anthropic’s Claude AI, ChatGPT remains a strong contender. OpenAI’s commitment to ongoing improvements under the hood ensures that this virtual assistant will continue to evolve and become more natural in its interactions.