The Power of AI Models

Improving Content Moderation with ChatGPT-4

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 16, 2023
ChatGPT-4, developed by OpenAI, offers the potential to enhance content moderation and improve operational efficiencies for social media platforms. The latest AI model, GPT-4, can significantly reduce content moderation timelines from months to hours, ensuring more consistent labeling.

Content moderation is a challenging task for social media companies like Facebook parent Meta. It requires coordination among numerous moderators globally to prevent users from accessing harmful material, such as child pornography and highly violent images. However, this process is often slow and mentally stressful for human moderators.

OpenAI aims to address these challenges by utilizing large language models (LLMs) like GPT-4 for content moderation. These models can make moderation decisions based on policy guidelines, thereby improving consistency in labeling.

One of OpenAI’s priorities is to enhance GPT-4’s prediction accuracy. They are exploring the integration of chain-of-thought reasoning and self-critique techniques. Additionally, they are experimenting with methods to identify unfamiliar risks by drawing inspiration from constitutional AI.

OpenAI’s goal is to leverage models to detect potentially harmful content based on broad descriptions of harm. The insights gained from these efforts will refine existing content policies and contribute to the development of new policies in uncharted risk domains.

It’s worth noting that OpenAI does not train its AI models using user-generated data, as clarified by CEO Sam Altman on August 15.

By using ChatGPT-4, smaller models can be refined to handle extensive data, which further improves content moderation. This concept offers benefits such as consistency in labels, a swift feedback loop, and alleviating the mental burden on human moderators. OpenAI’s continued advancements in AI technology have the potential to revolutionize content moderation and make online platforms safer for users.

