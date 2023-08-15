AI Can Improve Content Moderation Efficiency in Social Media, Says OpenAI

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has emphasized the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in content moderation, highlighting its ability to enhance efficiency in social media platforms. While companies like Microsoft and Alphabet have invested significant sums in generative AI technology, they have yet to fully realize its monetization prospects across industries.

OpenAI, with support from Microsoft, unveiled its latest AI model, GPT-4, which can dramatically reduce the time it takes to perform content moderation tasks. Instead of the months typically required, this AI model can complete the process within a few hours, ensuring more consistent labeling of content. This development is particularly significant for social media giants like Meta, the parent company of Facebook, which employs thousands of moderators worldwide to prevent users from accessing harmful content, such as child pornography and extreme violence.

OpenAI stated that the traditional content moderation process is slow and often burdensome for human moderators, leading to mental stress. By leveraging their new system, the company aims to streamline the development and customization of content policies, significantly reducing the time required from months to hours.

Additionally, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman clarified that their AI models are not trained using user-generated data.

