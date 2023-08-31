AI21 Labs Raises $155 Million in Series C Funding to Fuel Growth of Language Model-based Services

AI21 Labs, a generative artificial intelligence startup, has closed a highly successful Series C funding round, raising $155 million. The investment will be used to support the expansion of the company’s services, which are based on large language models.

The funding round attracted notable investors, including Walden Catalyst, Pitango, SCB10X, b2venture, Samsung Next, Google LLC, Nvidia Corp., and professor Amnon Shashua. This comes just weeks after AI21 Labs raised $64 million in a Series B round, bringing the company’s total funding to $283 million and its valuation to $14 billion.

Founded by renowned researchers and entrepreneurs, AI21 Labs is dedicated to natural language processing (NLP), a subset of artificial intelligence. Its co-Chief Executive, Yoav Shoham, is a Stanford professor emeritus and has sold two companies to Google in the past. The founders also include Amnon Shashua, a professor at Hebrew University and the founder of Mobileye NV, which was acquired by Intel Corp, and Ori Goshen, the founder of the crowdfunding platform CrowdX Ltd.

AI21 Labs aims to revolutionize the way people read and write by making AI a “thought partner” to humans. To accomplish this, they have developed several NLP-based applications. These applications utilize their highly customizable and sophisticated language model, Jurassic-2. Jurassic-2 powers AI21 Studio, a developer platform for building custom, text-based applications, as well as Wordtune, a multilingual reading and writing AI assistant, and Wordtune Read, which is used for document analysis and summarization.

In addition to these applications, AI21 Labs has developed its own chatbots, including the Ask Ruth Bader Ginsburg AI bot, trained on the late U.S. Supreme Court Judge’s published interviews and texts. Jurassic-2 provides an advanced foundation for companies to design and train their own chatbots using proprietary data. The model also supports multiple languages, further enhancing its versatility.

Some companies already utilizing Jurassic-2 include Latitude.io, a video game development platform that uses generative AI for scaling gaming world production, and Harambee, a youth employment accelerator that has created a custom chatbot to increase program sign-ups.

With the new funding, AI21 Labs plans to accelerate research and development initiatives to further advance AI technology. The company also aims to forge strategic partnerships across the technology ecosystem and expand its employee base, which currently stands at around 200.

Generative AI startups, like AI21 Labs, have seen significant investment this year due to the growing interest in applications such as OpenAI LP’s ChatGPT. OpenAI is considered an industry leader and recently received a $10 billion investment from Microsoft. Other notable funding rounds include Anthropic, Cohere Inc., Typeface Inc., Inflection AI Inc., Runway AI Inc., and Stability AI Ltd.

