The Frontier Model Forum: Advancing Responsible Development of Large-Scale Machine Learning Models

OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, have joined forces to establish The Frontier Model Forum. This collaboration aims to ensure the safe and responsible development of large-scale machine learning models known as frontier models. The partners are seeking organizations to join the Forum as members and contribute to its efforts.

The members of the Frontier Model Forum will focus on advancing AI safety research and collaborating with policymakers, academics, civil society, and companies. They will work together to identify best practices and develop applications that address pressing societal challenges like climate change, early cancer detection, and cybersecurity.

In the forthcoming months, the Forum plans to establish an advisory board and define a charter, funding, and governance structure. Working groups and an executive committee will oversee the Forum’s initiatives. Furthermore, the Forum aims to engage governments and civil society to design an inclusive and collaborative platform.

The development of advanced AI technologies holds immense potential for society. However, it is essential to have oversight and governance to ensure their responsible deployment. By aligning on common ground and advancing safety practices, AI companies can maximize the widespread benefits of powerful AI tools. The Frontier Model Forum stands in a unique position to swiftly progress the state of AI safety, according to Anna Makanju, Vice President of Global Affairs at OpenAI.

In their respective healthcare endeavors, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI have leveraged AI models to make significant contributions. Google’s Med-PaLM, which utilizes the company’s LLMs, provides long-form answers to medical questions with a high degree of alignment with scientific consensus. Microsoft, in collaboration with OpenAI, has introduced the latest version of OpenAI’s model, GPT-4, into a clinical documentation tool for generating patient notes. Additionally, Microsoft and Epic are working together to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of electronic health records using generative AI.

The formation of The Frontier Model Forum consolidates the commitment of leading companies to AI safety and responsible development. By collaborating and sharing expertise, these organizations aim to leverage the potential of AI for societal benefit while prioritizing safety and ethical considerations.