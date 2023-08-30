AI Startup AI21 Labs Raises $155 Million in Series C Funding Round

Israel-based AI startup AI21 Labs has secured $155 million in its latest Series C funding round. The investors in this round include tech giants Google and Nvidia, along with other notable names such as Walden Catalyst and Pitango. With this new infusion of capital, the company’s valuation has now reached $1.4 billion.

AI21 Labs specializes in text-based generative artificial intelligence (AI) services for enterprises. The funding will be used to expand and enhance its developer platform, which enables custom text-based business applications, as well as its multilingual reading and writing AI assistant.

AI21 Labs faces competition from industry leaders like OpenAI and Anthropic. The company utilizes its own proprietary large language models, known as Jurassic-2, to power its AI services. These models are instrumental in creating powerful and effective AI applications for businesses.

It has become commonplace for generative AI companies to attract investments from prominent tech companies. This trend began earlier in the year when Microsoft invested $10 billion into OpenAI. Recently, South Korean telecom giant SK Telecom invested $100 million in Anthropic to facilitate the growth of its AI-related telecommunications business.

Other AI startups, including Inflection AI, Runway, and Typeface, have also successfully raised significant amounts of funding from notable investors.

As the AI industry continues to grow, big tech companies are eager to invest in promising startups. This latest funding round for AI21 Labs demonstrates the ongoing interest and support for AI technology in the corporate world.

Sources:

– Crunchbase (no URL provided)

– Dom Guzman illustration