Thousands of People Voluntarily Scanning Their Irises for Worldcoin

Thousands of people worldwide are willingly having their irises scanned by Worldcoin, a nonprofit foundation aiming to create a new form of digital identification and a financial network based on cryptocurrency. Co-founded by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, Worldcoin seeks to address the issue of “proof of personhood” in an era where artificial intelligence can easily create believable human identities. Worldcoin believes that custom biometric hardware, such as iris scanning, is the long-term solution for issuing AI-safe verifications of personhood.

Biometric data has been used by other tech companies to verify identity, such as facial recognition and fingerprint scans. However, the scale and ambition of Worldcoin’s efforts are unprecedented. The organization has set up scanning locations in 107 places worldwide, attracting both supporters and critics. Some locations have seen anti-surveillance protests, while others have experienced crowds of people lining up to have their irises scanned.

In certain countries, Worldcoin rewards participants with cash in the form of a new digital coin called WLD. However, the coin is not available in the United States due to unclear cryptocurrency regulations. For those in the US who still wish to participate, there are sign-up locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and San Francisco.

Worldcoin’s ultimate goal is to integrate its technology with other companies, including partnerships with platforms like Discord for user verification. Future use cases could include identity verification for various purposes such as voting, shopping, and banking. However, privacy regulation remains a challenge, and Worldcoin states that it only stores biometric data if people opt-in and emphasizes its commitment to privacy.

While Worldcoin has faced scrutiny from authorities in France, Germany, and Kenya, it claims to be “completely private” and has suspended operations in Kenya for evaluation. A black market for Worldcoin credentials has also emerged, particularly in Chinese social media and e-commerce apps, but Worldcoin has assured that sensitive data has not been compromised.

During a visit to one of Worldcoin’s scanning sites in San Francisco, it was observed that the process involved appointments and took place in a rented office space within a tech entrepreneur club. Orb operators, described as independent contractors, facilitated the scanning process.

Overall, Worldcoin’s initiative of voluntary iris scanning has garnered attention and raises questions about the future of digital identification and financial networks.