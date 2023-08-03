Worldcoin: Scanning Irises to Create a New Digital Identification and Financial Network

Thousands of people globally are voluntarily having their irises scanned by Worldcoin, a nonprofit foundation founded in 2019. Worldcoin aims to create a new form of digital identification and a financial network based on cryptocurrency. The organization operates in various world capitals and uses silver orbs to capture iris photos. The iris is unique to each person and can serve as a reliable proof of identity. The FBI has been collecting images of irises since 2013 to supplement its fingerprint database.

Worldcoin’s mission is to solve the problem of “proof of personhood” in an era where artificial intelligence makes it easier to create fake human identities through email, voice, or video. The foundation believes that custom biometric hardware, such as iris scanning, can provide AI-safe proof of identity verification. The scans are happening in 107 locations worldwide, and the project has gained attention and drawn strong reactions.

While other tech companies have utilized biometric data for identity verification, the scale and ambition of Worldcoin’s project are unprecedented. People who get scanned are rewarded with cryptocurrencies called WLD coins. In some regions, such as Bengaluru, India, large numbers of people have queued up to have their irises scanned, attracted by the promise of free money. However, in the U.S., the coins are not available due to unclear cryptocurrency regulations.

Worldcoin’s ultimate goal is to integrate its technology with other companies and bring practical use cases for its digital identification system. The foundation has already partnered with companies like Discord to verify users. Future possibilities include using Worldcoin’s system for identity verification in voting, shopping, and banking. The organization claims to prioritize privacy and states that it only stores biometric data if individuals opt-in. However, questions regarding privacy regulation have been raised by authorities in France, Germany, and Kenya.

Despite its promising concept, Worldcoin faces challenges, including anti-surveillance protests, regulatory scrutiny, and a black market for its credentials. The organization believes that its technology can have a significant impact on the world, and individuals like Sage Wagner, a geophysicist in San Francisco, are optimistic about the possibilities of a digital identity revolution.