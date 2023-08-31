OpenAI Seeks Dismissal of Claims in Lawsuits Over Unauthorized Use of Books

OpenAI is facing legal action from authors and comedians who allege that the machine-learning super-lab used their books without permission to train its chatbot, ChatGPT. Authors Paul Tremblay and Mona Awad, as well as comedian Sarah Silverman and authors Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey, filed separate lawsuits against OpenAI. They claim that the organization infringed on their copyright by ingesting their work. In response, OpenAI has asked a federal court in San Francisco to dismiss several of the claims brought against it.

OpenAI’s lawyers argue that most of the accusations made by the plaintiffs do not actually describe any legal wrongdoing by the company. They believe that the chatbot falls under fair use, as it is a transformative use of the original work. The large language model of ChatGPT has ingested the authors and comedian’s books, but it has transformed the text for different applications.

The lawyers state that every output of ChatGPT cannot be considered an infringing derivative work of the plaintiffs’ books. They argue that this would wrongly classify millions of other works contained in the training corpus as infringing derivatives, regardless of any actual similarities. OpenAI contends that this is not how copyright law works.

The issue of AI and copyright is a complex legal gray area. Similar lawsuits have been filed by visual artists who claim that companies have trained models using their artwork. The US Copyright Office has raised questions about the protection of works created by AI and has requested public comment on copyright law and policy issues involving AI.

OpenAI is prepared to fight the claims of direct copyright infringement in order to make a legal precedent for future cases. The organization believes that its use of the plaintiffs’ work falls within fair use and does not violate copyright laws.

Sources:

– None