OpenAI Acquires AI Startup Global Illumination

OpenAI, the renowned AI company responsible for creating the popular AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, has made its first public acquisition. The company has acquired Global Illumination, a New York-based startup that utilizes AI to develop creative tools, infrastructure, and digital experiences. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

OpenAI expressed excitement about the impact Global Illumination will have on their core products, particularly ChatGPT. The entire team from Global Illumination has joined OpenAI to contribute their expertise.

Founded in 2021 by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon, and Joey Flynn, Global Illumination has been involved in various projects. The startup’s team has played key roles in designing and building products for Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Google, Pixar, and Riot Games. Dimson, who served as the director of engineering at Instagram, was instrumental in developing the platform’s discovery algorithms and played a crucial role in the creation of Instagram’s Explore tab experience, feed and Stories ranking, IGTV, and general data engineering.

One of Global Illumination’s recent creations is Biomes, an open-source sandbox MMORPG similar to Minecraft that is built for the web. The future of the game is uncertain, but it is expected that the team’s focus at OpenAI will not be entertainment-oriented.

Although OpenAI had previously avoided acquisitions, the company, supported by substantial venture capital investments from Microsoft and major VC players, has been running funds and grant programs to invest in emerging AI companies and organizations for several years.

OpenAI has set its sights on achieving commercial success. While ChatGPT has gained global fame, it is reported that OpenAI spent over $540 million last year on its development and talent acquisition, including attracting talent from tech giant Google. In 2020, OpenAI generated $30 million in revenue. However, CEO Sam Altman plans to increase that figure to $200 million this year and $1 billion the following year, according to reports.