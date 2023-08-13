The Use of AI Technology to Monitor Wildlife in the UK

Researchers have developed arrays of AI-controlled cameras and microphones to identify and monitor animals and birds in the wild. This technology aims to tackle Britain’s growing biodiversity problem. The robot monitors have been tested at three sites and have successfully identified specific species and mapped their locations using sounds and images captured by the cameras and microphones. Dozens of birds were recognized by their songs, while foxes, deer, hedgehogs, and bats were pinpointed and identified through AI analysis. No human observers are involved in this process.

The project’s test sites were located at Barnes, Twickenham, and Lewisham in London, along with land owned by Network Rail. These areas, which are fenced off to prevent unauthorized access, were chosen for their relative wilderness and infrequent human activity. Network Rail owns a significant amount of land in the UK, much of which plays a crucial role in protecting biodiversity.

The successful identification of various species, including birds like the Eurasian blackcap, blackbird, and great tit, provides important benchmarks for measuring biodiversity. The AI monitors also revealed the presence of six species of bats, with potential implications for protecting their roosting locations. Additionally, the project revealed the regular presence of hedgehogs on UK rail lines, leading to efforts to create “hedgehog highways” to ensure their safe passage.

The success of the AI monitors in capturing data and providing valuable insights into wildlife movement and habitat management has led to plans for expansion. Future areas to be monitored include Chobham in Surrey and the New Forest. This technology will play a vital role in surveying wildlife, understanding species’ responses to climate change, and informing vegetation management not only on rail lines but also on road verges and other areas.

The use of machine learning and AI technology is crucial for effectively analyzing the vast amount of recordings and images collected. This technology allows for the analysis of tens of thousands of hours of recordings and hundreds of thousands of images, enabling researchers to effectively protect biodiversity as the country faces increasing climate challenges.