Online Influence Operators Utilize AI to Deceive Targets

Researchers from Google’s Mandiant have revealed that hackers, cybercrime groups, and other digital adversaries are increasingly utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to create fake images and videos. They predict that these actors will continue to take advantage of the general public’s inability to identify digital fakes. However, the use of AI in intrusion operations remains limited, primarily in relation to social engineering.

State-aligned hacking campaigns and online influence operators are continuously experimenting and evolving their use of publicly available AI tools designed to generate realistic images and high-quality content. The researchers believe that AI technologies have the potential to significantly enhance malicious operations by facilitating the efficient scaling of activities and enabling the production of deceptive content.

The analysis coincides with the decision by the White House to fast-track an executive order on the use of AI by federal agencies. In July, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned about the rising risk of AI-enabled threats, particularly from China, and the threats faced by U.S. companies in the AI sector.

The researchers highlighted that newer and better AI tools allow for faster and easier development of plausible content, potentially increasing the success rates of information and influence operations. Many information operations conducted since 2019 by several countries and private entities have used AI-generated headshots to create fake personas.

Text-to-image models, such as OpenAI’s DALL-E or Midjourney, have not been observed as much as generative adversarial networks (GANs), but they could pose a more significant deceptive threat due to their wider range of use cases and their ability to avoid detection by both humans and AI detection software.

Furthermore, AI is enhancing social engineering techniques, which aim to deceive individuals into revealing sensitive information. Large language models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard can be used to craft convincing phishing materials tailored to specific targets. Additionally, researchers noted that large language models could assist in generating malware, even if humans need to correct mistakes and shortcomings.

The rapid evolution and increasing sophistication of publicly available AI tools raise concerns. The researchers emphasize that threat actors continually adapt their tactics and utilize new technologies to exploit the ever-changing cyber threat landscape. They anticipate that threat actors from diverse origins and motivations will increasingly adopt generative AI as awareness and capabilities surrounding the technology develop.