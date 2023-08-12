Online Air Intelligence (AI) Fraud: New Technique Exploits Deep Fake AI Bot

Economic fraudsters have developed a new technique to deceive victims using online air intelligence (AI) fraud. This method involves receiving a video call from a known individual who claims to be in a financial emergency. The caller, using an unknown number, asks for money and promises to repay it once the crisis is over. This known individual could be a family member or close friend, but in reality, it is an elaborate deception utilizing deep fake AI bot technology.

Pavan Duggal, an advocate at the Supreme Court and Chief Executive of Artificial Intelligence Law Hub, explains that these types of fraud cases were first observed in Kerala and have since spread to other states in South India. The victim receives a video call from someone they know, albeit from an unknown number, requesting financial assistance. Trusting the person due to the video call interaction, the victim transfers the money to the provided bank account or an intermediary payment service like PhonePe or Google Pay.

The cybercrime expert further reveals that the victim believes they will receive repayment once the alleged financial crisis is resolved. However, the entire call is fake, created by an online fraudster using deep fake technology in conjunction with air intelligence. To execute this fraud, the offender collects voice and video samples of the victim’s known individual and then uses AI commands to manipulate these recordings on their mobile device. The technology is so seamless that the victim truly believes they are conversing with someone they know.

Offering a word of caution, Delhi-based cybercrime expert Amit Dubey emphasizes the need for vigilance when receiving a video call from a known individual using an unknown number. This call can come from a spouse, sibling, or parent, so it is essential to apply critical thinking skills and assess the situation.

To protect oneself from falling victim to this type of fraud, Pavan Duggal suggests a simple approach. When receiving a video call, engage in conversation with the caller and attempt to contact them on their known number. Verify the details of the crisis mentioned in the video call. For additional security measures, refrain from sending money until you have spoken with the person directly on their verified number.

It is crucial to remain aware of this new form of online fraud, as deep fake technology continues to advance, creating convincing imitations of known individuals. Staying informed and exercising caution can help safeguard against these fraudulent activities.