Think Tank Aims to Slow Down Advancements in AI

A tech entrepreneur named Daniel Colson has launched a think tank called the Artificial Intelligence Policy Institute (AIPI) in Washington, D.C. The goal of AIPI is to recruit policymakers and encourage them to take action to slow down the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). Colson, who was previously an OpenAI funder, believes that AI has the potential to become extremely powerful and even dangerous within the next five years. His proposal to prevent this scenario is to make it illegal for AI firms to acquire the necessary computing power to build super-intelligent AI systems. He argues that by regulating the hardware needed for these systems, governments can effectively monitor and control their development.

As part of its efforts, AIPI conducted a poll with a thousand respondents, which found that 72% of American voters support measures to slow down the advance of AI. This highlights a need for clearer public opinion on the matter. AIPI aims to contribute to the policy landscape by conducting more polls and gathering data to influence government action in the future.

Colson has enlisted the help of tech entrepreneurs and policy wonks to advise him on AI safety. One of his advisors, Sean McElwee, who has relationships with the Biden White House and Sam Bankman-Fried, is known for his expertise in using polling to shape public opinion.

While Colson is involved in discussions with AI safety researchers and activists, he distances himself from the Effective Altruism movement. He believes that their focus on technological fixes neglects the potential for government regulation in ensuring public safety.

AIPI plans to publish an analysis of AI policy proposals in the coming months. Colson sees the next 18 months as a crucial window for passing legislation that effectively regulates AI. He suggests focusing on the limitation of computing power as a way to control AI advancements and proposes capping AI models at a certain processing power.

In Japan, where the population is shrinking and the workforce is transforming, AI is seen as a solution to help maintain societal innovation. Researchers and experts in both the private and public sectors in Japan highlight the potential of combining AI with robotic bodies to assist with tasks, especially in the rapidly aging population.

Yasuo Kuniyoshi, an AI researcher at the University of Tokyo, argues that having robots with similar bodies fosters empathy and explores the early stages of AI invoking a proto-moral sense of humanity. The ethical considerations that arise with the deployment of human-like AI tools require policy responses.

Japan is hoping to leverage AI to address the challenges posed by its changing demographics and to ensure continued economic growth and innovation in the country.