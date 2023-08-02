Jordi Van Den Bussche Develops AI Tools to Continue Creator Career

Jordi Van Den Bussche, known as Kwebbelkop, used to dedicate all his time to building his social media presence as a gaming content creator on YouTube. However, he faced the “key person problem” – if he took a break, his entire business would stop. In 2018, he experienced burnout and realized the need for a change.

Van Den Bussche decided to create AI tools that could generate and upload videos without his direct involvement, allowing his brand to continue without him. The AI influencer platform consists of two AI tools. One tool is trained on a creator’s performance and video content to create new videos. The other tool simplifies the video creation process by generating videos based on simple prompts.

The development of these AI tools comes at a critical time for generative AI and its impact on how people work. By creating these tools, Van Den Bussche aims to address the high-risk nature of relying solely on individual creators for success. He and his creative team conducted tests to understand what makes creators successful, including the influence of voice, face, and content.

In April 2021, Van Den Bussche launched a YouTube channel with a virtual YouTuber called Bloo, powered by AI. Bloo gained 775,000 subscribers and attracted tens or hundreds of thousands of viewers for each video. Now, Van Den Bussche is applying the same model to his own brand, incorporating voice cloning to maintain continuity.

Van Den Bussche emphasizes that he is not retiring as a creator, but rather replacing himself in the creative process with the AI he developed. He believes that the AI can reproduce creativity and has seen success with these systems. He has a waitlist of 500 influencers eager to adopt his AI tools. However, he plans to make the technology more accessible and affordable before granting access to others.

While some experts raise concerns about audience acceptance of AI-generated creators, Van Den Bussche hopes that these tools will encourage creators who stepped away due to the stresses involved. The ability to “clone” themselves virtually, without concerns about appearance or aging, could be a significant use case for the AI tools.

Overall, Van Den Bussche’s AI influencer platform aims to provide a solution to the key person problem and enable creators to continue their careers without the limitations of human presence and burnout.