OMB Acknowledges Issues with Process for Inventorying AI Use Cases

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has clarified how federal agencies should comply with Executive Order 13960, which sets rules for the responsible deployment of AI across the government. The clarification comes after reports of patchwork compliance with the order and highlights that many agencies may not have fully understood its requirements.

According to an OMB spokesperson, agencies that do not use AI must make a statement to that effect. Agencies are also required to post a full version of their AI use case list to the federal MAX portal and a public version on their own website. The spokesperson acknowledged issues with the AI inventorying process and stated that OMB is working with agencies to address these problems.

Smaller federal agencies are still working to meet the compliance obligations of the order. For example, the Selective Service System is developing an inventory of AI use cases and exploring the use of technology, such as chatbots, to improve customer service. The Federal Housing Finance Agency has published its AI use case to MAX.gov but is still working on publishing its public list. The National Archives and the Tennessee Valley Authority are also in the process of meeting the order’s requirements.

Transparency is another issue raised by Executive Order 13960. Agencies have discretion in deciding which use cases should be made public, and there are concerns that inventories may not include all agency uses of AI. Additionally, not all agency inventories have been uploaded to AI.gov in a timely manner.

The 2023 CIO Council guidance instructs agencies to ensure their inventories are present on AI.gov and to notify their Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer desk officer if they are not already included.