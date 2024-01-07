Ancient Galaxy Shows Ripples Indicating Unique Formation

An ancient spiral galaxy, BRI 1335-0417, has revealed pond-like ripples across its gaseous disk, showcasing its growth patterns and challenging conventional understanding of galaxy evolution. This 12-billion-year-old galaxy is considered the oldest known spiral galaxy, offering valuable insights into the formation and evolution of galaxies.

Researchers, led by Dr. Takafumi Tsukui from the Australian National University, made this groundbreaking discovery using the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA). ALMA’s ability to observe gas and dust enabled scientists to detect these ripples for the first time in a galaxy. The observations not only showed the ripples but also revealed the presence of a central bar within BRI 1335-0417.

Bars in spiral galaxies play a crucial role in driving star formation by channeling gas from the arms to the central region, fueling the birth of stars and potentially leading to the formation of active galactic nuclei. The researchers found that the bar in BRI 1335-0417, spanning a length of around 3.3 kiloparsecs, contributes to the galaxy’s rapid evolution by directing gas towards the nucleus.

This discovery challenges previous assumptions that the formation of a bar is a final stage in galaxy evolution. Typically, bars are thought to emerge from pre-existing stellar discs. However, the observation of an early bar in BRI 1335-0417 suggests a new perspective: the formation of a star-forming gaseous bar from a gravitationally unstable gas-rich disc.

The ripples in the galaxy’s disk indicate an external influence, potentially from interactions with another galaxy or incoming gas. These influences trigger rapid star formation, explaining why BRI 1335-0417 forms stars much faster than modern galaxies.

Overall, these findings expand our understanding of galaxy formation and evolution, providing additional insight into how galaxies interact with each other and evolve over time.

Source: Universe Today