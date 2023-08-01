Indian Entrepreneur Bhavish Aggarwal Explores New Ventures Ahead of IPOs

Indian entrepreneur Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of ride-hailing firm Ola and electric vehicle startup Ola Electric, is venturing into new territory as he prepares for initial public offerings. Aggarwal has set up an AI startup focused on developing a large language model and is currently exploring the acquisition of two AI startups based in the United States.

To support his new AI venture, Aggarwal is in talks to raise over $50 million. Additionally, he is considering establishing a semiconductor design firm, although it is unclear if this will be part of the AI venture. Aggarwal has been actively exploring various sectors over the past decade, with Ola leading the Indian ride-hailing market and Ola Electric becoming a leader in India’s electric scooter market.

The surge of interest in AI has brought significant attention to the tech economy, resulting in a rally in tech stocks and a surge of startup activities. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, in particular, has fueled enthusiasm and attracted over $20 billion in investments for AI startups. However, India, despite its robust startup ecosystem, seems to be lagging in this race.

Aggarwal has also expressed his vision for using AI to accelerate scientific progress in India. He believes that AI technology can provide scientists with significant creative and intelligence leverage, potentially enabling India to become a leading science ecosystem.

Despite Aggarwal’s ambitious expansion into new sectors, he has faced concerns from some of his investors. Backers of Ola have expressed unease about not having a stake in Ola Electric, which was spun out from the ride-hailing firm.

As Aggarwal continues to navigate his businesses towards IPOs, his exploration of new ventures shows his determination to remain at the forefront of innovation and adapt to changing market dynamics.