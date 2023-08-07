The Impact of Technology on Ohio’s Workforce

Recent advancements in artificial intelligence, automation, and machine learning have raised concerns about the future sustainability of certain jobs in Ohio. To address this issue, researchers at Ohio University have employed these very technologies to assess which occupations are growing and which ones are declining within the state.

Traditionally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics determines the occupational outlook by analyzing trends in specific jobs and making predictions for the next decade. However, the researchers at Ohio University took a different approach. They utilized machine learning to not only examine occupations but also the specific skills required in over 700 jobs across Ohio.

By analyzing these skills, the researchers were able to accurately predict the likelihood of certain occupations growing or declining in the future. According to Jason Jolley, a professor of rural economic development at Ohio University, jobs that heavily rely on physical activities and repetitive motions are more susceptible to decline. For instance, data entry has already witnessed a decline in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue.

Conversely, jobs that emphasize critical thinking, interpersonal communication, and design skills hold greater potential for growth. As a result, there is an increasing demand for higher levels of education in these fields. Jolley stated that even middle-wage jobs now require technical skills, credentials, and associate degrees.

This approach can greatly benefit higher education institutions and job training programs by providing insights into the specific skills that are in demand. By understanding these trends, workforce development efforts can be better directed. Jolley emphasizes that this technology serves as an additional tool to plan training efforts effectively.

For individuals working in declining occupations, Jolley advises critical thinking about their future career plans. They should consider the duration of their employment in these fields and explore opportunities to develop the necessary skills for occupations projected to grow. Evaluating available finances and training programs can help individuals transition their existing skills into more viable career options.

The use of technology in assessing the workforce landscape is poised to make a significant impact on Ohio’s employment landscape. It can guide individuals and institutions in making informed decisions about career paths, training programs, and workforce development initiatives.