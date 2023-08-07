Technology and Ohio’s Changing Workforce

Recent advancements in artificial intelligence, automation, and machine learning have raised concerns about the future of certain jobs in Ohio. In response, researchers at Ohio University have utilized these very technologies to determine the growth and decline of various occupations in the state. While the Bureau of Labor Statistics traditionally predicts occupational outlook by analyzing trends in specific jobs, the Ohio University researchers took a different approach. They used machine learning to analyze the skills required in over 700 Ohio jobs.

By focusing on skills rather than occupations, the researchers aimed to determine which skill sets would be most valuable in the future. Their findings suggest that jobs reliant on physical activities and repetitive motions are more susceptible to decline. For instance, the occupation of data entry has already experienced a decline in recent years, with no signs of a reversal anytime soon.

Conversely, jobs that require critical thinking skills, interpersonal communication, and design have greater potential for growth. This trend towards jobs with higher education requirements has resulted in an increasing demand for technical skills, credentials, and associate degrees. Middle-wage jobs, which traditionally offered average incomes, now require these additional qualifications.

The research conducted by Ohio University offers valuable insights for higher education institutions and job training programs. By understanding the underlying skill sets of each job, these institutions can better align their offerings to meet the demands of the evolving workforce. Additionally, this information can guide workforce development efforts unless significant market disruptions occur, such as the arrival of a new industry or the closure of a manufacturing plant.

Workers in declining occupations are advised to critically evaluate their long-term career plans and consider acquiring new skills for future job prospects. They should explore available training programs and assess how their existing skills can be translated into occupations projected to grow.

In summary, the utilization of technology in assessing Ohio’s workforce has provided valuable data on the growth and decline of various occupations. This information can inform individuals, educational institutions, and workforce development initiatives on where to direct their efforts to adapt and thrive in the evolving job market.