Technology and the Future of Ohio’s Workforce

Recent advancements in artificial intelligence, automation, and machine learning have sparked concerns about the future viability of certain jobs in Ohio. To address these concerns, researchers at Ohio University have employed the very same technologies to analyze the growth and decline of occupations in the state. Unlike the traditional approach of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which examines trends in specific occupations and makes predictions for the next decade, the OU researchers have utilized machine learning to analyze the skills utilized across over 700 jobs in Ohio.

By focusing on the skills required in different occupations, the researchers aim to determine which occupational skills will be in high demand in the future. According to Professor Jason Jolley, a researcher and rural economic development expert at OU’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service, occupations heavily reliant on physical activities, especially those involving repetitive motions, are more susceptible to decline. For instance, data entry jobs have already experienced a decline and are not expected to rebound any time soon.

Conversely, jobs that rely on critical thinking, interpersonal communication, and design skills show greater potential for growth. This trend has led to an increasing demand for higher levels of education in many occupations, even those traditionally considered middle-wage jobs. Jolley emphasizes the importance of developing technical skills, credentials, or associate degrees to succeed in these fields.

The researchers believe that their approach can be highly beneficial for higher education institutions and job training programs. By analyzing the underlying sets of skills for each job, educational institutions can better align their offerings with the needs of the job market. Moreover, this information can guide workforce development initiatives, provided there are no major disruptions like the arrival of new industries or the closure of manufacturing plants.

Jolley suggests that individuals in declining occupations should critically assess their long-term prospects and consider acquiring new skills that align with projected growth occupations. By utilizing available finances and training programs, individuals can better position themselves for future job opportunities.

In conclusion, by using the power of technology and machine learning, Ohio University researchers are shedding light on the changing landscape of Ohio’s workforce. Their findings offer valuable insights for individuals, educational institutions, and workforce development programs, enabling them to make informed decisions about training efforts and career choices.