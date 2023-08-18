CityLife

The Power of AI Models

NYU Langone Health Holds First Generative AI Prompt-A-Thon in Health Care

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 18, 2023
NYU Langone Health’s MCIT Department of Health Informatics, Institute for Innovations in Medical Education, and Institute for Excellence in Health Equity are organizing the first Generative AI Prompt-A-Thon in Health Care on August 18. The purpose of the event is to find AI-powered solutions to healthcare challenges using real-world patient data.

Generative AI, also known as large language models (LLMs), uses predictive language models to generate probable next words in a sentence or paragraph based on real-world usage. However, these systems require close supervision as they can produce conclusions and references that do not exist.

To prepare for the event, NYU Langone requested access to Microsoft’s latest generative AI tool, GPT4, in order to test potential healthcare uses of the technology in a safe and responsible manner. Through Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, NYU Langone was able to create a secure and HIPAA-compliant ecosystem for GPT4.

Healthcare professionals at NYU Langone can now write prompts to GPT4 and evaluate its performance in generating patient-friendly explanations, suggesting improvements in care plans, or identifying potential safety issues. The goal is to use AI as a tool to augment care providers’ work and improve patient care.

During the Prompt-A-Thon, teams of clinicians, educators, and researchers will work together to test GPT4-based solutions to healthcare challenges. Participants will be assigned to teams based on their interests and backgrounds in generative AI, with a focus on areas such as patient education, diagnosis and treatment, diversity and equity, and research support.

This event is part of a larger effort at NYU Langone to explore the benefits of generative AI in healthcare. The MCIT Department of Health Informatics has provided access to GPT4 for over 200 healthcare professionals to experiment with, and more than 100 project requests have been submitted for expert AI mentorship.

One example of a promising generative AI solution in development at NYU Langone is a project led by Dr. Fritz François, Chief of Hospital Operations, who is using AI to identify potential discrepancies in medication lists. The AI model reviews clinical notes and alerts physicians when medications documented in the care plan are not included in the patient’s active medication list.

By leveraging the potential of generative AI, NYU Langone aims to improve patient safety and care, while being a responsible steward of new technologies in healthcare.

