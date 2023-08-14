The New York Times Bans Use of Content for AI Training

The New York Times has updated its Terms of Service policy to prohibit the use of its media archives for training artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The policy, which went into effect on August 3rd, applies to text content, photos, videos, and metadata. The Times explicitly forbids companies from using its data to train their own AI algorithms. This move reflects the newspaper’s recognition of the value of its data and aims to prevent unauthorized usage.

AI companies have faced scrutiny and legal challenges over their data acquisition practices, particularly web scraping. OpenAI, for example, has been sued for allegedly stealing data from individuals and organizations. Despite these controversies, some major AI vendors, like Google, continue to rely on web scraping for data collection.

The Times’ decision to restrict access to its media archive highlights the evolving relationship between the news media and the AI industry. AI companies have been actively seeking partnerships with newspapers and media organizations to integrate AI tools into news-curation and content creation. However, news outlets are becoming more cautious about the risks and implications of such collaborations.

In an effort to find alternative data acquisition methods, AI companies are now proposing partnerships with news organizations. For instance, the Associated Press recently made a deal with OpenAI, granting the startup access to its text archives in exchange for access to OpenAI’s technology and expertise. This approach offers a mutually beneficial arrangement, but media outlets must carefully consider the potential risks and benefits before entering into such agreements.

Overall, the Times’ decision underscores the importance of protecting valuable content and data in an era where AI companies increasingly rely on vast amounts of information for training algorithms.