NYSOFA-ElliQ Partnership Renews for a Second Year, Showing Positive Impact on Aging New Yorkers

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) has announced the continuation of its partnership with Intuition Robotics for a second year. This partnership aims to address the issue of loneliness among aging adults in New York State. Through the pilot program, NYSOFA has provided over 800 older adults with ElliQ, an AI companion developed by Intuition Robotics.

Data from the pilot program shows that ElliQ has been effective in reducing loneliness, with a 95% reduction reported among users. The platform has also shown to improve overall well-being, engagement, and support aging-in-place. Interactions with ElliQ have been consistently high, with users interacting over 30 times per day, 6 days a week. These interactions mainly focus on improving social, physical, and mental well-being.

ElliQ is designed to be proactive and personalized, initiating conversations, suggesting activities, and remembering user preferences. It encourages users to set and achieve goals, conveying empathy to build trust and drive engagement. Over the past year, Intuition Robotics has added unique features to the platform, such as taking users to museum exhibits and road trips, engaging in generative AI painting, and leading mindfulness exercises.

The partnership between NYSOFA and Intuition Robotics has been highly successful in improving the lives of aging adults. Testimonials from case managers and clients have shown the positive impact of ElliQ. Both organizations are excited to continue their work and expand the program to reach more older adults in New York State.

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) is dedicated to supporting older adults and their families by providing person-centered, consumer-oriented, and cost-effective policies, programs, and services. Intuition Robotics, based in Israel, aims to empower older adults to live happier, healthier, and more independent lives at home through their proactive care companion, ElliQ.

Overall, the partnership between NYSOFA and Intuition Robotics has demonstrated the effectiveness of using AI companionship to combat loneliness and promote engagement and well-being among aging New Yorkers.