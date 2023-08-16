Nvidia Faces High Expectations as it Reports Q2 Earnings Amidst AI Boom

Nvidia (NVDA) is set to release its second quarter earnings after the closing bell on August 23rd, a highly anticipated event that will test the strength of the AI hype cycle. As companies worldwide seek to profit from the AI gold rush, Nvidia’s graphics processors have become a go-to choice for powering new AI software and platforms.

The demand for Nvidia chips is so high that companies of all sizes, including Tesla, are scrambling to get their hands on them. During Tesla’s Q2 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk stated that the automaker will take as many Nvidia graphics processors as the company can produce.

Nvidia’s Q2 guidance has surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, with the company predicting revenue of around $11 billion, a 64% increase compared to the previous year. Analysts also anticipate earnings of $2.07 per share, a 306% year-over-year increase.

The high expectations surrounding Nvidia’s earnings release have already caused the stock to rise significantly. If the company fails to deliver on these expectations, it could have a negative impact on the AI industry as a whole.

Nvidia’s stock has been on a steady rise in 2023, with shares up 204% year-to-date. Wall Street analysts are continuously upgrading their price targets for the stock, with many highlighting the surging demand for AI across various sectors.

Despite its dominance in the AI market, Nvidia is currently facing a major challenge. The company is struggling to meet the high demand for its chips, as its manufacturing partner, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), is unable to keep up. Lead times for Nvidia’s critical H100 chips have been pushed to six to nine months, causing further strain on the supply chain.

Furthermore, Nvidia faces competition from rivals like Intel and AMD, who are also investing heavily in AI. While Nvidia currently has a strong momentum, industry analysts warn that it is not invincible and could face challenges in the future.

Overall, Nvidia’s Q2 earnings report will be closely watched by investors, as it will provide insight into the current state of the AI market and Nvidia’s position within it.