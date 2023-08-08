Nvidia Introduces AI Workbench Platform for Customizing Generative AI Models

Nvidia has unveiled a new platform called AI Workbench, which allows users to create, test, and customize generative AI models on a PC or workstation before scaling them to a data center and public cloud. The announcement was made in conjunction with SIGGRAPH, an annual AI academic conference. Nvidia’s founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, emphasized the need to democratize this capability by making it accessible everywhere.

The AI Workbench platform can be accessed through a simple interface on a local workstation. Developers can fine-tune and test models from popular repositories like Hugging Face and GitHub using proprietary data. They can also leverage cloud computing resources when scaling is required.

The inspiration for AI Workbench came from the challenge of customizing large AI models, which can be time-consuming. Enterprise-scale AI projects often involve hunting for the right framework and tools across multiple repositories, and transferring projects between infrastructures adds further complexity.

Launching enterprise models into production has a low success rate, as reported by KDnuggets, a data science and business analytics platform. The majority of data scientists surveyed stated that 80% or more of their projects stall before deploying a machine learning model. Gartner estimates that nearly 85% of big data projects fail due to infrastructural obstacles.

AI Workbench aims to simplify the process for cross-organizational teams to create AI-based applications. It allows developers to consolidate models, frameworks, SDKs, and libraries into a unified workspace, including libraries for data preparation and visualization from open-source resources.

While other startups focus on fine-tuning large models for specific use cases, Nvidia takes a more decentralized approach with AI Workbench. Instead of relying on costly cloud services, developers can perform the fine-tuning on their local machines. This approach aligns with Nvidia’s GPU product portfolio, which has seen significant growth thanks to the demand for AI-driven GPUs.

Nvidia’s market capitalization briefly exceeded $1 trillion in May, following the company’s report of $7.19 billion in revenue, a 19% increase from the previous fiscal quarter. The AI Workbench platform underscores Nvidia’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for AI, particularly generative AI, while offering developers more flexibility in model experimentation without being tied to a single cloud or service provider.