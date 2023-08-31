US Expands Export Restrictions on Nvidia AI Chips to the Middle East

The United States has expanded its export restrictions on Nvidia artificial-intelligence chips beyond China and into other regions, including some countries in the Middle East. This move, which was announced in a regulatory filing by the company, is a part of the US government’s efforts to impose stricter export controls for national security reasons.

While it is not immediately clear what risks are posed by exporting these chips to the Middle East, Nvidia stated that the restrictions on its A100 and H100 chips, which are designed for machine-learning tasks, will not have an immediate material impact on its results. The company also mentioned that it is working with the US government to address the matter and that the new licensing requirement does not significantly affect their revenue.

Last year, Nvidia’s competitor, Advanced Micro Devices, also received new license requirements that would halt exports of its MI250 artificial-intelligence chips to China. Since then, Nvidia, AMD, and Intel have all disclosed plans to create less powerful AI chips that can be exported to the Chinese market.

In its filing, Nvidia did not specify which countries in the Middle East are affected by the new restrictions. The company derives the majority of its sales from the United States, China, and Taiwan, with only a small percentage coming from other countries. This latest development comes as tensions between the US and China continue to rise, particularly concerning the fate of Taiwan.

The US government’s efforts to restrict exports of AI chips to China and now the Middle East are aimed at slowing Beijing’s technological and military advances. These chips are used for advanced computing tasks such as image and speech recognition, which have applications in both consumer and military domains. Without access to American AI chips, Chinese organizations may face challenges in carrying out these tasks efficiently and effectively.

Overall, the expansion of export restrictions on Nvidia AI chips to the Middle East underscores the US government’s ongoing efforts to protect national security interests and control the flow of advanced technologies to certain regions and countries.

