Nvidia Announces More Powerful GH200 Super Chip for Generative AI Workloads

Nvidia, the leading provider of high-end processors for generative AI applications, is set to release an even more powerful chip to meet the growing demand for running large AI models. The company unveiled the GH200 super chip, which is capable of handling complex generative AI workloads such as language models, recommender systems, and vector databases.

The GH200 will feature the same GPU as Nvidia’s popular H100 offering, but with triple the memory capacity. Scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2024, systems running on GH200 will provide enhanced performance and capabilities. However, Nvidia has not disclosed the price of the GH200, while the H100 currently sells for approximately $40,000.

Running complex AI models requires powerful GPUs to handle the intensive computations needed to generate text or images. Even with Nvidia’s H100 chips, some models need to be split across multiple GPUs to enable smooth operation. Nvidia currently dominates the market for generative AI-capable GPUs, with major cloud providers like AWS, Azure, and Google utilizing their H100 Tensor Core GPUs. These providers also offer additional services to assist clients in deploying projects that utilize large language models.

In addition to cloud providers, Microsoft has partnered with Nvidia to develop new supercomputers, despite reportedly exploring the production of its own AI chips. Nvidia also faces competition from AMD, which aims to increase production of its own AI GPU in the fourth quarter of this year. The market for high-performance AI chips is continuously evolving as the demand for AI applications grows.