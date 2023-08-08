Nvidia Announces Upgraded AI Processor to Bolster Market Dominance

Nvidia Corp. has unveiled an enhanced AI processor called the Grace Hopper Superchip, which aims to solidify the company’s position in the expanding market. The new chip combines a graphics chip and processor and is equipped with high-bandwidth memory 3 (HBM3e), enabling data access at a blazing speed of 5 terabytes per second. The GH200 Superchip is set to go into production in the second quarter of 2024.

Nvidia has established a significant lead in the market for AI accelerators, chips that specialize in processing vast amounts of data in the development of AI software. This advantage has driven Nvidia’s valuation above $1 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable chipmaker. With the introduction of the GH200 processor, Nvidia aims to maintain its lead and impede the progress of rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Intel Corp.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sees the company’s technology as a replacement for traditional data center gear and claims that older equipment can be substituted with an $8 million investment in his new technology, as opposed to the previous $100 million cost. The GH200 chip will serve as the heart of a new server computer design that can handle a larger volume of data and access it faster. This advantage is crucial given the vast amount of data processed by AI models.

The upgraded chip offers a key advantage by optimizing artificial intelligence training. The chip’s ability to load and update models without offloading parts to slower memory forms saves power and accelerates the entire process. When used in servers, two chips can be deployed together, providing over 3.5 times the capacity of existing models, allowing customers to reduce the number of machines required or complete tasks more quickly.

In addition to the GH200 Superchip, Nvidia has introduced new software and hardware solutions. The AI Enterprise software simplifies the training process for AI models, while the AI Workbench software enables users to switch their work between different types of computers. Nvidia has also partnered with Hugging Face, a developer of AI models and data sets, and endorsed the universal scene description standard developed by Pixar to encourage widespread adoption of the technology.

By expanding its product lineup and making AI technology more accessible across various industries, Nvidia aims to solidify its market dominance and cater to the increasing demand for efficient AI processing.