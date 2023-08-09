Nvidia Unveils Second-Generation Grace Hopper Superchip and Partners with Hugging Face

Nvidia has announced the second-generation GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip, signaling its determination to maintain its leadership in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market. The new superchip, which combines central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs), is designed to power large language models for generative AI applications. Nvidia aims to improve memory capacity and bandwidth compared to its first-generation product by using a new type of premium memory processor called HBM3e.

By enhancing memory, the superchip will improve the efficiency and performance of AI applications. The CPUs will handle user prompts and search for the best answers based on specified parameters. The Grace Hopper Superchip will leverage its enhanced memory capacity and bandwidth to deliver faster and more precise responses. Bank of America suggests that the upgraded Grace Hopper Superchip surpasses Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) CPU-plus-GPU super chip offering, the MI300A, in terms of technical specifications.

In addition to hardware updates, Nvidia also announced a partnership with Hugging Face, an open-source AI community. This collaboration will grant software developers access to Nvidia’s DGX Cloud supercomputer through Hugging Face’s platform. Nvidia’s decision to embrace open source indicates a shift in strategy to accommodate increasing competition in the AI market. AMD and Intel have also positioned themselves as proponents of open-source AI models.

Nvidia teased an upcoming update to its 3D graphics platform, Omniverse, which enables companies to create digital versions of factories for training purposes. The new features of Omniverse will include generative AI capabilities.

The second-generation GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip is expected to enter volume production in the second quarter of 2024. With these advancements, Nvidia aims to solidify its position as a leader in AI chips and deliver continued growth for shareholders.