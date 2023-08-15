Generative AI Boom Drives Nvidia’s Sales of Compute GPUs

The surge in generative artificial intelligence (AI) has led to a significant increase in sales of servers used for AI and high-performance computing (HPC). Among the companies benefiting from this trend, Nvidia is anticipated to be the biggest winner. According to Financial Times, it is estimated that Nvidia will sell over half a million of its high-end H100 compute GPUs in 2023, amounting to tens of billions of dollars in revenue.

Insiders linked to Nvidia and TSMC have revealed that approximately 550,000 units of Nvidia’s latest H100 compute GPUs will be shipped globally in 2023, with a majority of them targeted towards American tech firms. Although Nvidia has chosen not to comment on this information, it aligns with the rules established by the Federal Trade Commission.

While the exact distribution of the GPUs sold is unknown, each Nvidia H100 80GB HBM2E compute GPU add-in-card retails for around $30,000 in the United States. However, this is Nvidia’s least expensive Hopper architecture-based model. Conversely, in China, the price for a single card of this kind can reach up to $70,000.

Nvidia’s product lineup includes the H100 SXM 80GB HBM3 and the H100 NVL 188GB HBM3 dual-card solution, which are the company’s top-tier offerings powered by the H100 GPU. These products are either sold directly to server manufacturers or supplied inside servers that Nvidia sells directly. Furthermore, Nvidia will soon begin shipping its GH200 Grace Hopper platform, combining its 72-core Grace processor with an H100 80GB HBM3E compute GPU.

Nvidia does not disclose the prices of its H100 SXM, H100 NVL, and GH200 Grace Hopper products, as these are dependent on the volume and business relationship with each customer. Even if each H100-based product were to be sold for $30,000, it would still generate approximately $16.5 billion in revenue this year solely from the latest generation compute GPUs. However, Nvidia’s range also includes the previous generation A100 compute GPUs, as well as China-specific A800 and H800 models.

While precise estimates for Nvidia’s earnings from compute GPU sales and the number of units sold in 2023 are unattainable, it is reasonable to assume that its datacenter business will experience significant growth. In Q1 FY2024, Nvidia’s datacenter business generated $4.284 billion in revenue, indicating that sales of compute GPUs likely increased in Q2 FY2024. Consequently, the full fiscal year of 2023 is poised to be a record-breaking period for Nvidia’s datacenter unit.

It is worth mentioning that Nvidia’s partner, TSMC, is currently facing challenges in meeting the demand for compute GPUs due to limited capacity for the chip packaging technology known as CoWoS. With numerous companies seeking to acquire tens of thousands of compute GPUs for AI applications, supply is expected to fall short of demand for the foreseeable future.