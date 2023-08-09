Nvidia Partners with Hugging Face to Expand Access to AI Compute

Nvidia has announced a partnership with AI startup Hugging Face to make AI compute more accessible. The collaboration will introduce a new service called Training Cluster as a Service, which will simplify the creation of custom generative AI models for businesses.

The Training Cluster as a Service will be powered by Nvidia’s DGX Cloud, an all-inclusive AI “supercomputer” in the cloud. It will provide subscribers with access to cloud instances equipped with Nvidia H100 or A100 GPUs and 640GB of GPU memory, as well as Nvidia’s AI Enterprise software and consultations with Nvidia experts. This service is expected to launch in the coming months.

By integrating Hugging Face’s platform, which includes over 250,000 models and 50,000 datasets, with DGX Cloud infrastructure, companies will have a useful starting point for their AI projects. The collaboration aims to bring Nvidia’s advanced AI supercomputing capabilities to Hugging Face and enable companies to have more control over their AI development with open-source resources.

Hugging Face, founded in 2014, has evolved from a consumer app to a comprehensive AI model repository and currently serves over 15,000 organizations. The partnership with Nvidia comes as Hugging Face reportedly seeks to raise fresh funds at a valuation of $4 billion.

For Nvidia, this collaboration aligns with their focus on cloud services for training and running AI models. The demand for AI cloud training infrastructure is projected to grow significantly, with AI expected to contribute up to 50% of total public cloud services revenue by 2025, according to market research firm Tractica.

Overall, the partnership between Nvidia and Hugging Face aims to provide businesses with easier access to AI compute resources and contribute to the further development of generative AI technology.