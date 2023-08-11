Nvidia Poised for Robust Growth Ahead

Tech companies are racing to develop generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools and applications, and chip giant Nvidia is riding this wave. The company’s advanced chips are in high demand due to their ability to support the building of applications like ChatGPT that require processing large amounts of data. Nvidia’s shares have rallied over 191% year-to-date, and analysts see further upside potential.

In May, Nvidia surprised investors with its solid Q2 FY24 revenue guidance of approximately $11 billion, which was over 50% higher than analysts’ consensus estimate. The company’s data center products are driving its top-line growth.

Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya expects Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report on August 23 to be more measured but still in line with or modestly surpassing its guidance. Arya reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $550.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh highlighted Nvidia’s dominant position in the AI server market. While other companies may enter the market in the future, Rakesh expects Nvidia to maintain its significant market share. He projects that AI server penetration could surpass 10% by 2027, creating a $25 billion to $30 billion revenue opportunity for Nvidia. Rakesh raised his price target for NVDA to $530 from $400 and reiterated a Buy rating.

With a Strong Buy consensus rating from Wall Street, Nvidia has 30 Buy ratings and two Holds. The average price target of $506.72 implies over 19% upside potential.

In conclusion, Nvidia is expected to experience robust growth in the years ahead due to the use of its advanced chips in generative AI applications.